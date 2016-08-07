Rocket League is getting a battle royale style Rumble mode next month

It's been over a year since Rocket League came out, and the once absurd sight of rocket-powered vehicles nudging oversized balls around futuristic stadiums has now become normalised. So it's lucky that Psyonix is soon to release a new Rumble Mode, which introduces a range of over-the-top power-ups in a battle royale-style setting. If you pine for the days when Rocket League seemed cu-razy, this may appeal.

The mode, which will roll out some time in September, will appear in online playlists, and will be available as private and exhibition matches. There's a video at the bottom of the page showcasing some of the power-ups, but check out this list, taken straight from the horse's mouth:

The Boot (Kicks an opponent’s car)

(Kicks an opponent’s car) Disruptor (Forces your opponent to drive uncontrollably)

(Forces your opponent to drive uncontrollably) Freezer (Freezes the ball in-place)

(Freezes the ball in-place) Grappling Hook (Pulls you towards the ball)

(Pulls you towards the ball) Haymaker (Punches the ball)

(Punches the ball) Magnetizer (Attracts the ball to your car)

(Attracts the ball to your car) Plunger (Grabs the ball via plunger and cord)

(Grabs the ball via plunger and cord) Power Hitter (Allows you to hit everything harder)

(Allows you to hit everything harder) Spike (Attach the ball to your car when you bump into it)

(Attach the ball to your car when you bump into it) Swapper (Change positions on the field with your opponent)

(Change positions on the field with your opponent) Tornado (Sweep up the ball and opposing cars into a giant funnel cloud)

Meanwhile, Rocket League's crate and key system was leaked late last month, and while Psyonix has acknowledged that they are indeed installing the system into Rocket League, the studio has yet to detail it thoroughly.