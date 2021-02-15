River raids coming to Assassin's Creed Valhalla in February 16 update

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will soon let you raid the rivers for plunder as part of a free update coming on February 16. The new river raids mode and accompanying skills and abilities are free for everyone who owns the game.

"Prepare your Jomsviking crew for this new highly replayable mode that will take you to unexplored regions of England, which is full of raiding opportunities," say Ubisoft's 1.1.2 patch notes, "New loot, rewards, and challenges await the Raven Clan!"

The roughly 18GB patch also includes new abilities like the arrow-launched berserker trap, a battle cry for Eivor, and a shoulder bash for pushing enemies and destroying objects. New skills include automatic body pickup after assassination, a power slide to knock down enemies and/or get really good at football, the ability to get your longship sailors to put up their shields when you do.

The update will release tomorrow, Feb. 16, and also includes all manner of bugfixes, balancing, and game improvements.

If you like Vikings, this a good one for you: You can do more viking on demand. If you like Vikings, also, it might behoove you to hear about viral survival hit Valheim.