How to reconstruct Ragnar's death in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

If you're trying to reconstruct the death of Ragnar Lothbrok in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, you may well be running into a few problems. This new quest, added as part of the recent River Raids update, gives seasoned Vikings the chance to piece together what happened in the legendary soldier's final moments, and get a new flawless dagger as a reward.

The quest itself is simple enough, but some players are reporting issues with completing the quest. This AC Valhalla Ragnar Lothbrok snake pit guide will help you find out what happened and get you the Drengiligr dagger—just proceed with caution if you've a fear of snakes.

AC Valhalla Ragnar Lothbrok snake pit guide: How to reconstruct Ragnar's death

Before you can even start this mission, it looks like you'll need to have defeated all six of the Lost Drengr in AC Valhalla, powerful warriors found in England and Norway that want nothing better than an epic fight with you. Once you've sent them to Valhalla, and downloaded the River Raids update (1.1.2), the quest 'The Lost Drengr of Ragnar Lothbrok should direct you just east of Jorvik in Northumbria.

Now it appears that some glitches preventing players from finishing the quest may be down to the order in which in the mission is progressed, but I'll update this guide when I find out more or when a hotfix is implemented.

For now, approach the quest marker but don't head into the pit just yet. For starters it's full of venomous snakes, but more importantly going into the pit first may be causing some of the issues players have run into. Instead, while overlooking the precipice, initiate Odin's Sight to relive Lothbrok's dying moments as he's trapped in a cage above the hole in the ground.

When you activate Odin's Sight a cutscene should trigger. That isn't happening for everyone, though, so you may need to back out of the game and restart the quest—that's worked for me for a few bugged quests. It's possible that killing the snakes before activating Odin's Sight, or doing so inside the pit, might be behind the problem.

If the cutscene does play, now is the time to loose some arrows on the snakes below. Then 'interact' with the ground where the quest marker now floats to get the Drengiligr dagger and complete the quest. If it's worked for you it's a nice way to top off your hard work in ticking off all those tough Lost Drengr battles, but I'm personally looking forward to a swish set of Ragnar armour to go with it. Next update, maybe.