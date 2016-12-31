Rest your legs (and hands) at PC Gamer Weekender's Fireside Gathering and Bar

Today is (somehow) the last day of 2016, which means we're getting ever closer to the PC Gamer Weekender 2017. Set to run February 18-19 at Olympia London, we've spent this past week telling you about how Failbetter Games will be there to talk about Sunless Skies, how Abandon Ship will be getting its first ever public demonstration, and how Tripwire Interactive will be showcasing both Rising Storm 2: Vietnam and Killing Floor: Incursion, among a host of other playable games and presentations.

If that all sounds a bit tiring, you'll be happy to know the Fireside Gathering and Bar has you covered—offering a laidback, chillout zone fit for playing Hearthstone on your phone, tablet or laptop where you can lay down your bags of hardware bargains, rest your legs and recharge your batteries.

The PC Gamer Weekender Played On Omen by HP, as I'm sure you've seen us bragging about lately, is the UK's only event dedicated solely to PC gaming. Besides those mentioned above, Microsoft will make its Weekender debut next year, bringing with it Halo Wars 2—in particular its Blitz Firefight mode—while Torn Banner and Koch will be there with Mirage: Arcane Warfare and Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 respectively.

Following the success of this year's inaugural event, both the Sega and Bandai Namco Entertainment Zones are also set to return for 2017—which means you'll have the chance to get your hands on the likes of Sega's Motorsport Manager, Dawn of War 3, Tekken 7, Little Nightmares and many more.

And we've still got much more to announce in the coming weeks and months—stay tuned here, via the PC Gamer Weekender website, and on the PC Gamer Weekender Twitter feed.

Join us for The PC Gamer Weekender Played On Omen by HP on February 18-19, 2017 at Olympia London. Tickets can be found in this direction.