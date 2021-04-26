Popular

Respawn just became the first Oscar-winning game developer

A documentary tie-in for Medal Of Honor: Above And Beyond won 'Best Documentary (Short Subject)' last night.

A still from Colette, a documentary produced by Respawn and Oculus
(Image credit: The Guardian)

Respawn Entertainment might be the first and only studio to call itself "Oscar-winning", after a short WW2 film it helped produce won Best Documentary (Short Subject) at the Academy Awards this weekend.

Colette, a documentary joint-produced by Respawn and Oculus and freely distributed by The Guardian, follows one of the last surviving members of the French resistance as she returns to Germany for the first time in 74 years, visiting the concentration camp where her brother was killed.

The documentary was produced as part of several live-action, historical shorts created for the studio's VR shooter, Medal Of Honor: Above And Beyond, and names Respawn CEO Vince Zampella as a co-producer. Naturally, the studio is pretty damn chuffed to be the first game studio to be awarded an Oscar win.

We were less hot on Medal Of Honor: Above And Beyond itself, with reviewer Tyler Wild finding an "inconsistent, sometimes boring virtual reality World War 2 adventure". Now that Respawn has established it can produce Oscar winning documentaries, we can only hope it can put those chops into financing a heartfelt flick about a wallrunning soldier and his giant robot boyfriend.

Please?

Natalie Clayton

A one-time dog sledder, pancake flipper, alien wrangler and indie darling, Nat now scours the internet looking for the hottest PC gaming news. Destined to become Scotland's first Battlemech pilot.
