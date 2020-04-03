Here are all the Resident Evil 3 Remake locker and safe codes

Resident Evil 3 Remake safe and locker codes contain items that'll make your travels around Raccoon City much easier, so you mustn't miss them. Interestingly it also features a few lockers and a safe from the previous game that require the same Resident Evil 2 Remake codes to access. While revisiting the Raccoon City Police Station may jog your memory when it comes to where some of the secrets are located, I'm here to give you a refresher.

RE3 Remake is considerably shorter than its predecessor, but it's still full of lockers and safes, with tiny clues that are just as easy to miss. Whether you just want the code to get on with popping some more zombie skulls, or just need a nudge in the right direction to find the solution, here's all the information you need to retrieve those elusive items.

Resident Evil 3 Remake safe codes

Image 1 of 6 Head up these stairs to find the safe (Image credit: Capcom) Image 2 of 6 Drugstore safe and Drugstore Owner's Manual (Image credit: Capcom) Image 3 of 6 Aqua Cure code hint (Image credit: Capcom) Image 4 of 6 Aqua Cure poster and safe code solution (Image credit: Capcom) Image 5 of 6 Drugstore safe reward (Image credit: Capcom) Image 6 of 6 Drugstore safe location (Image credit: Capcom)

Raccoon City Drugstore

Code: 9 left, 1 right, 8 left

9 left, 1 right, 8 left Reward: Dot Sight (Handgun)

This safe appeared in the demo, but naturally you still need to unlock it again to retrieve the goods. You'll be making a couple of stops around Raccoon City, between the Redstone Pharmacy and an unnamed building that belongs to the Drugstore owner.

You can find the solution by heading up the stairs to the right of the entrance to Moon's Donuts (directly opposite Jim's Crabs) and turn left to find a door at the end of the walkway. Examine the Drugstore Owner's Manual to the left of the safe. It mentions that the code is "a secret between me and my beautiful Aqua Cure queen". With that in mind, make your way over to the Redstone Pharmacy and check out the large Aqua Cure poster on the back wall.

Image 1 of 5 Head to the Dark Room (1F) (Image credit: Capcom) Image 2 of 5 Read this Internal Memo to find the safe code (Image credit: Capcom) Image 3 of 5 West Office (1F) safe code (Image credit: Capcom) Image 4 of 5 West Office (1F) safe reward (Image credit: Capcom) Image 5 of 5 Internal Memo location (Image credit: Capcom)

Raccoon City Police Station West Office (1F)

Code: left 9, right 15, left 7

left 9, right 15, left 7 Reward: Hip pouch

Here you're back in the Raccoon City Police Station, and it looks pretty much the same as it did in Resident Evil 2 Remake—and so it should as RE3's story begins just before the events of RE2. Bonus points if you remember what the safe code is from last time, which still applies.

The solution can be found if you head to the Dark Room (1F) near the bottom of the stairs. Inside is a typewriter and storage box. Next to the desk you find an Internal Memo that reveals the safe code.

Image 1 of 4 Check this piece of paper to find the safe code (Image credit: Capcom) Image 2 of 4 Lost Items sheet with safe code (Image credit: Capcom) Image 3 of 4 Nurses' Station safe reward (Image credit: Capcom) Image 4 of 4 Operating Room location (Image credit: Capcom)

Spencer Memorial Hospital Nurses Station (2F)

Code: 9 clockwise, 3 counterclockwise

9 clockwise, 3 counterclockwise Reward: Dual Magazine (Assault Rifle)

As Carlos, you come across the Nurses Station reasonably early in the hospital, but you'll need to have completed some of the main objectives to gain access to the room with the code, first. You need to find the Locker Key and ID Card work before you can proceed with this safe.

Once you've done that, head downstairs to the entrance to the Operating Room (1F) and use the ID card to access the room. Perched on the farthest cabinet on wheels from the door (around the operating table) is a 'Lost Items' sheet with the code written on it.

Resident Evil 3 Remake locker codes

Image 1 of 5 Here's the locker you're looking for (Image credit: Capcom) Image 2 of 5 The shower room locker code is in the Operations Room (Image credit: Capcom) Image 3 of 5 The shower room locker code is CAP (Image credit: Capcom) Image 4 of 5 Shower room locker reward (Image credit: Capcom) Image 5 of 5 Operations Room location (Image credit: Capcom)

Raccoon City Police Station shower room (2F)

Code: CAP

CAP Reward: Flash Grenade (1)

The shower room locker is another throwback from RE2 Remake. As Carlos, you have some time to explore the Raccoon City Police Station, and the shower room is an important stop along the way.

Go to the Operations Room (1F) and walk across the room and through the door ahead to enter a smaller room to find the solution. The locker is the one to the right on the back wall of the shower room. The code is scrawled on the whiteboard nearby.

Image 1 of 5 Acquire the Safety Deposit Key (Image credit: Capcom) Image 2 of 5 Inspect this photo to reveal the (3F) locker code (Image credit: Capcom) Image 3 of 5 Raccoon City Police Station (3F) locker code (Image credit: Capcom) Image 4 of 5 Raccoon City Police Station (3F) locker reward (Image credit: Capcom) Image 5 of 5 Safety Deposit Room location (Image credit: Capcom)

Raccoon City Police Station (3F)

Code: DCM

DCM Reward: Assault Rifle Ammo (20)

Here's another locker to bust open with Carlos. Just like the West Office (1F) safe code, the solution is in a different place to the one you may remember from RE2 Remake, however.

This one requires you to do some backtracking, but it doesn't take long. Head up to 3F to find the Safety Deposit Key on a stack of boxes just ahead of the 3F locker. Go to the Safety Deposit Room (1F) and examine the photo attached to the whiteboard to the right of the terminal to find the code. Now, head back up to 3F to access the locker.