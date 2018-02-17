Rend, the 60-player survival game from ex-WoW devs, flaunts tribal warfare

Rend is the upcoming 60-player competitive survival game from Frostkeep Studios—an outfit comprised of ex-World of Warcraft chaps. Today, we welcomed the developer to the PC Gamer Weekender to explain what its debut venture is all about.

In our preview last year, Steven described Rend as "a survival game that blends the RPG progression of World of Warcraft and the competitive nature of League of Legends with a gooey survival-game filling as its heart".

Here's Jeremy Wood on why survival games are more fun in teams: