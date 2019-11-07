Red Dead Redemption 2 trainer lets you play as an eagle, wolf, or any other model in the game

Traveling Red Dead Redemption 2's expansive map on horseback is great, but wouldn't it be nice to have a bird's eye view of the world? Literally? A trainer for RDR2 singleplayer has arrived, and it lets you switch from Arthur's boring human body into an eagle, a wolf, and (with a bit of file editing), any other model in the game.

I tried it out—that's me above, soaring over the world as an eagle. Pretty cool!

A few warnings, and consider them stern ones!

First of all, only try this trainer in singleplayer—mods are not supported by Rockstar. In fact, when I restarted the Rockstar launcher after installing the trainer, it warned me I could be banned from Red Dead Online:

(Image credit: Rockstar)

Back up your saves and game files before doing anything. Don't save the game while playing as a different model, and disable autosaves while using the trainer.

And keep track of the files the trainer adds—you'll need to remove all of them before playing Red Dead Online. And you might get banned anyway, we don't really know. Also, I had two crashes to desktop while using this trainer, and I also got stuck under the map at one point. Trying to switch camera views also caused a freeze and then a crash.

If you understand the risks, here's how it works. You can find Lenny's Simple Trainer here. Download the files and install them in the game's root directory. When you start up Red Dead Redemption 2, you'll hear a few loud beeps, which indicate the trainer is installed. Once you launch into your singleplayer game, pressing F7 will turn you into an eagle, and F8 will turn you into a wolf.

If you want to turn into anything else, you can edit the mod's lst.ini file while the game is running, and add a different model to the F7 or F8 keys. Here's a list of the game's models. You can also use the trainer to teleport around the map using the F9, F10, and F11 keys, and editing the same ini file will let you input the coordinates those keys teleport you to.

And a final warning, don't change from an eagle into a wolf while you're airborne.