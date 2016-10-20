Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer drops, Red Dead Redemption 1 coming to PS Now

After much teasing and hint dropping earlier this week, Rockstar announced Red Dead Redemption 2—a follow-up to the 2010 wild western open-world that failed to find its way to PC. Sadly, the next series instalment is—for the time being at least—also a console-exclusive but, as Chris detailed at length just the other day, Rockstar ostensibly has no reason not to deliver the next Red Dead game to PC, especially against the success of last year's latecomer GTA 5.

I know, I know, RDR2 hasn't been announced for PC, we should stick to our designated platform and stop giving a console-exclusive game so much air time —I hear you, I really do. But I nevertheless want to post the reveal trailer for three reasons: one, at this stage I can't be convinced Red Dead Redemption 2 won't come to PC eventually; two, I think some of you feel the same and therefore will want to see it; and three, although it's short, it's pretty impressive.

What's more, while the original RDR is still technically a console-exclusive, Sony has now announced plans to bring it to PlayStation Now—meaning you'll soon be able to stream it on PC.

Via the PlayStation blog, the vice president of PlayStation Brand Marketing John Koller said: "In addition, the PS3 classic Red Dead Redemption will be coming to PlayStation Now soon. Relive the epic story of former outlaw John Marston as he hunts down the gang members he once called friends through the harsh and punishing landscape of America’s dying West."