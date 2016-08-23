Sony confirms PS Now is coming to the PC

Update: Sony has now officially announced the coming launch of PlayStation Now on the PC, first in parts of Europe and “shortly thereafter” in North America.

“This will bring a wide selection of PlayStation exclusive titles to Windows PC for the very first time, including entries in the Uncharted, God of War, and Ratchet & Clank franchises, as well as beloved PS3 games like The Last of Us and Journey,” Sony said. “Current subscribers have a new way to access PS Now’s library of over 400 games, and the PC app provides a new way for even more gamers to discover and play the service.”

Sony also announced a new DualShock 4 USB Wireless Adapter, which will enable DualShock 4 controllers to be connected wirelessly to PCs and Macs. The device will sell for $25 and will enable support of all buttons, the analog sticks, touch pad, light bar, motion sensors, vibration, and the headset jack.

The recommended system requirements for PS Now:

Windows 7 (SP1), 8.1 or 10

3.5 GHz Intel Core i3 or 3.8 GHz AMD A10 or faster

300 MB or more; 2 GB or more of RAM

Sound card; USB port

Minimum 5Mbps internet connection

An exact release date will be announced in the (hopefully) near future.

Original story:

It looks very much like PS Now, the streaming game service that offers PS3 games on the PS4 for a monthly subscription fee, is coming to the PC. It happened in a strange way: The alt text on several images in yesterday's “How PlayStation VR Worlds was brought to life with extraordinary art” post on the EU PlayStation Blog is, “PS Now on PC Announce Post by PlayStation Blog Europe, on Flickr.” Yup, that seems pretty clear-cut.

PS Now is built on the Gaikai streaming technology, and currently offers a selection of hundreds of PS3 games—the full list is here—for $20 per month, or $45 for three months. Moving to the PC means that we'll very suddenly have access to games that were previously exclusive to the Sony platform, including The Last of Us, The Unfinished Swan, Uncharted, Flow, and a pile of others, albeit streaming, not as full ports.

Sony hasn't commented on the leak yet, but it looks like the alt text has now been changed. For now, the news is unconfirmed, but we'll keep an eye on things and let you know what happens.

