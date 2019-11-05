Red Dead Redemption 2 PC bugs, crashes and fixes

Red Dead Redemption 2 has finally launched on PC, but some players are struggling to begin their tragic cowboy adventure. Players who've tried to jump in straight away are reporting issues ranging from the launcher not initialising to the game crashing to desktop almost right away.

For some of these recurring problems, the fix appears to be the simple and classic 'turn off your anti-virus software'. I've seen the fix suggested for a few different issues, but the one that it seems to solve the most is crashes that occur right after you launch the game.

If that's what's halting your bank heists and train robberies, add Red Dead Redemption 2 to the list of exemptions or disable it entirely and try to launch the game again.

While that might sort your crashes out, it looks like there are still plenty of issues without a fix. We'll be updating this post with more problems and solutions as they're uncovered.