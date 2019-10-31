Red Dead Redemption 2 launch trailer shows off the PC enhancements

Red Dead Redemption 2 is finally coming to PC next week, but ahead of its arrival you can get a glimpse at the PC enhancements in the launch trailer above.

Even on a regular PS4, Red Dead Redemption 2 is a looker, but for our wait we've been rewarded with a flashier version. Rockstar detailed the improvements along with the system requirements earlier in the month, and you can expect increased draw distance, improved tree, grass and fur textures, unlocked resolution and frame rate—there's a lot.

Micah Bell in particular looks even more hideous now. I can't turn away.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

For some reason, the launch trailer recaps the gang's misfortunes up to quite far into the game, potentially spoiling it if you've been steering clear of the storyline. The focus on the gang's Caribbean diversion is also really odd. It's one of the weakest chapters in the game, and doesn't have much of a bearing on the rest of it. It does at least spare us the details.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is due out on November 5. You can preload it now on the Rockstar Games Launcher.