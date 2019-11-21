Red Dead Redemption 2 and The Outer Worlds are on sale in the Humble Store Fall Sale

When the Humble Store announced that it's made Serial Cleaner free for the next three days to mark the start of its Fall Sale, my first question was, "What is Serial Cleaner?" But then I realized that the answer is, "It's free," and I was immediately satisfied.

With that off my mind, I dove into the sale and was surprised to find that Red Dead Redemption 2 and The Outer Worlds are both on sale. They caught my eye because they're both relatively new (RDR2 has only been out for a couple of weeks) and, as far as I know, big hits. They're not massively marked down—$48 for RDR2 (20 percent) and $45 for Outer Worlds (25 percent)—but any kind of cut this soon after release feels odd. Or is it just me? Note: the sale provides keys for the Epic Store version of both games.

A few other interesting picks: Borderlands 3 is 33 percent off, as is PC Building Simulator, and if you're in the mood for something really new, the "synth-punk roguelike 2D action shooter" Black Future '88, which just came out today, is marked down by 10 percent.

Back to Serial Cleaner: It was released in mid-2017 as a "bloody stealth-em-up" in which you basically become the dinner service guy from John Wick. The catch is that the police aren't quite so neighborly in Serial Cleaner, so you have to dodge them while disposing of bodies and mopping up viscera. I've never played it but it's a great idea for a game, and the funky '70s setting is a smart touch.

The Humble Store Fall Sale runs until December 3, but Serial Cleaner will only be free until 10 am PT/1 pm ET on November 24.