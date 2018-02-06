Rainbow Six Siege 'Outbreak' gets another cinematic trailer starring Ash

Rainbow Six Siege is getting an alien-shooting four-player cooperative mode. If you'd told me that two years ago, I wouldn't have believed you. While it's among my favourite shooters, RS:6 isn't a funny or lighthearted game. It's very serious.

But it's happening, and while we won't get the full reveal until the Siege Invitational this February 18, Ubisoft has rolled out a second trailer. Embedded above, it features ye olde operator Ash calling Russians (who are, obviously, usually the baddies) to help with a rather pressing matter. I would hazzard a guess that the pressing matter is aliens, and the requirement to shoot them.

The Outbreak event will launch to coincide with Operation Chimera, the next expansion which will usher in Year 3 of the tactical shooter. Two new operators and a few other details have been (scantily) detailed, and you can read about all that over here.