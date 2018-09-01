Rainbow Six Siege Operation Grim Sky will go live on Tuesday

Rainbow Six Siege's Operation Grim Sky update, which adds two new operators, will go live on Tuesday, September 4, Ubisoft has announced.

The two new operators are Maverick, an attacker that can use a blowtorch to make a "murder hole", and Clash, the shooter's first shield-carrying defender. Operation Grim Sky will also rework the Hereford Base map, creating a new, WW2-themed aesthetic. It's more than just a skin, though, with every area overhauled—read about all the changes here.

Operation Grim Sky has been live on the test servers for a while, but this is the first time all players will get access to it. Maverick is already getting nerfed following player feedback, as are both Zofia and Glaz.

Morgan dug into the patch notes last week to highlight some minor changes that are worth knowing about, including the return of Favela to the Casual rotation, a new scoreboard and drone UI, and a rethink of how hatches work on all maps.

Check out the trailer for the Operation Grim Sky below.