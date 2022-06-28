How to get Trash Cubes in Raft

By published

This "trash" is actually a useful currency.

Raft Trash Cubes
(Image credit: Axolot Games)

You'd be forgiven for thinking that Raft Trash Cubes sound like something you wouldn't want more of, but they are pretty useful in this water-logged survival game. Raft has been in early access for a few years, but it finally got a full release on June 20, along with a shiny new update to mark the occasion.

Raft's "The Final Chapter" update introduces a few new destinations to explore and puzzles, such as the Temperance code (opens in new tab), to scratch your head over. On top of that, new crafting stations have been added, and Trading Posts have popped up on some of the bigger islands, allowing you to purchase items—and that's where Raft Trash Cubes come into play. So, here's what you need to know about them.

Raft Trash Cubes: What are they? 

Despite the name, Trash Cubes are pretty valuable in Raft as they are used as the main currency for the new trading posts. You can use them to buy certain building materials, recipes, and cosmetics items for your home (raft?). More items will become available as you unlock higher tiers. 

How to make Raft Trash Cubes 

Trash Cubes aren't made from actual trash, so you'll need to decide what you have as surplus and use that instead. You need a Recycler to craft a Trash Cube and you can use any of the following materials to make one: 

  • Plank
  • Plastic
  • Stone
  • Scrap
  • Dirt
  • Clay
  • Sand
  • Glass
  • Wool
  • Leather
  • Rope
  • Feather
  • Seaweed
  • Palm Leaf
  • Vine Goo
  • Giant Clam
  • Nail
  • Bolt
  • Hinge
  • Metal Ore
  • Copper Ore
  • Titanium Ore
  • Wet Brick
  • Dry Brick

Once you've decided on the material you want to use, interact with the Recycler until it's full. The amount you need will vary, depending on what you use, so it's worth experimenting to see which are the most cost-effective, as well as how easy it is to get hold of. 

Sarah James

Sarah's earliest gaming memories involve playing Jet Set Willy on the ZX Spectrum at a friend's house. These days, and when not writing guides, most of her spare time goes into MMOs—though she's quite partial to JRPGs too. She has spent much of the last decade playing the likes of Star Wars: The Old Republic, TERA, Final Fantasy 14, and World of Warcraft. Sarah has been writing about games for several years and, before joining PC Gamer, freelanced for the likes of TechRadar, GamingBible, and Rock Paper Shotgun. One of her fondest hopes is to one day play through the ending of Final Fantasy X without breaking down into a sobbing heap. She probably has more wolves in Valheim than you.
See comments