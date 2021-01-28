Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 hard drops on Steam in March

While it took us nearly a year to get Puyo Puyo Tetris on PC back in 2018, thankfully the wait for the sequel won't be quite as long. Sega has announced that Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 will be coming to Steam on March 23rd.

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 largely follows on from the Puyo-popping, Tetromino-dropping formula seen in the first game, with all the modes returning like Swap, Party and Fusion. The sequel also brings new characters and the return of the verifiably whacky story in Adventure mode. There's a new RPG-inspired mode called Skill Battle, which assigns characters HP and various stats, along with skill cards. It offers a small twist on the standard 'stack your opponent's screen with garbage' formula, instead tasking you to deplete their HP to zero.

The Steam version will include all the goodies that come with the console editions, including 4-way local and online multiplayer. The launch will also include the most recent update, which added Sonic himself to the game. Those who pick up a copy within the launch window will receive the Steam Launch Edition, granting some rare skill cards to use in Skill Battle or Boss Raids. You can wishlist the game on Steam now.