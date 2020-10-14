Prime Day deals on useful PC accessories you'll be glad you have one day

Some of us use sale events like Prime Day to get discounts on big purchases—monitors, graphics cards, Instant Pots—but frugal gamers can also use the discounts to stock up on essentials like Ethernet cables and USB drives. You know, the things you don't think about until you need them.

Below, we've collected deals on some everyday items you might consider nabbing during Prime Day (which is actually two days, and runs through Wednesday). If you don't see anything you're looking for, though, you can also search Amazon's Prime Day deals as if it's a department. Here are all the Prime Day discounts on HDMI cables, for example.

Also check out our other Prime Day deals collections:

KER ratcheting magnetic screwdriver | $16.30 $9.13

A 7.4-inch, bendable screwdriver that will pick up the screws you drop with its magnetic bits. No more turning your case upside down to dislodge screws from the crevasses of your motherboard.View Deal

USB-C to DisplayPort cable | $14.99 $11.99

Many slim laptops today are able to output video over a USB-C connection, but unless you've gone out of your way to buy one you might not have the cable to take advantage of that. Here's a cheap one with a thousand 5-star reviews. It'll output 4K60 from a laptop to a monitor, no problem. You can also grab the USB-C to HDMI version for $11.19.View Deal

Dual USB-C / USB-A 64GB flash drive | $14.99 $10.31

These dual-head flash drives are nifty, because you can use them to back up photos or files from USB-C mobile devices like Android phones, then easily plug them into a desktop PC. The speeds on this cheap one won't set the world on fire, but the convenience is great. And they're really fun to spin around.View Deal

A buttload of screen cleaning wipes | 210 for $19.99 $12.79

Monitors get dirty. It happens. You could keep reusing the same microfiber cloth, or get a five year supply of nice little alcohol wipes that will do a better job. Give your smartphone a wipedown, too. It's probably been too long.View Deal

Neewer MW-35 Metal Suspension Boom Scissor Arm Stand | $41.49 $25.99

Whether you're streaming, playing games with friends, or just typing while in an online meeting, a quality mic arm can cut down on the extra noise that occurs when your mic is just sitting on your desk, and it's easier to keep the mic close to your mouth while keeping your hands free. (Note: this stand isn't compatible with the popular Blue Yeti mic, and doesn't come with a pop-filter.)View Deal