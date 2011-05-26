Portal 2 mapping contest kicks off

Community site thinkingwithportals.com have launched a new Portal 2 mapping contest. Your challenge, should you choose to accept it, is to create the best singe player or co-op test chamber you can think of, and submit it to the Thinking With Portals download database before 11:59pm EDT on June 6. Entries submitted at midnight will be incinerated in the nearest Aperture Cleansing Oven.

The best two mapers will receive an Ultimate Portal 2 Gift Pack signed by the Portal 2 developers and both maps will be featured by Valve on The Portal 2 site . Read on for the rules of entry.

You'll find full details on the Thinking With Portals contest page . The rules are below. Good luck!