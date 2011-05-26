Portal 2 mapping contest kicks off

Community site thinkingwithportals.com have launched a new Portal 2 mapping contest. Your challenge, should you choose to accept it, is to create the best singe player or co-op test chamber you can think of, and submit it to the Thinking With Portals download database before 11:59pm EDT on June 6. Entries submitted at midnight will be incinerated in the nearest Aperture Cleansing Oven.
The best two mapers will receive an Ultimate Portal 2 Gift Pack signed by the Portal 2 developers and both maps will be featured by Valve on The Portal 2 site . Read on for the rules of entry.
You'll find full details on the Thinking With Portals contest page . The rules are below. Good luck!
- Maps must be submitted no later than June 6th at 11:59pm EDT.
- Both Singleplayer and Co-op maps are allowed. You may submit one map of each game mode.
- Maps cannot contain custom assets of any kind. No exceptions. Spend your time working on your puzzle, not making models, textures, sounds/voices, or other extra content.
- Maps must contain both an Entry and an Exit elevator, the style of which as appropriate for your map theme. 1940's Aperture maps can use the old style elevators, destroyed Aperture can use the destroyed looking elevators, and so on.
- Maps must be able to be completed without using engine or portaling glitches of any kind.
- Entries must be uploaded to the ThinkingWithPortals.com Download Database and uploaded in a compressed file format (such as ZIP, RAR or 7z).
- Entries must include the source VMF.