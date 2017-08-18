Planet Coaster adds real life world record-breaking ride months ahead of time

Planet Coaster is known for its masterfully-crafted movie-inspired creations, however its latest bout of art imitating life is tied to a real life world record-breaking rollercoaster.

Cedar Point—a 364-acre amusement park located in Ohio—will launch a ride named Steel Vengeance in May. It's available now in Frontier's theme park sim.

As reported by MLive, Steel Vengeance breaks ten world records:

1. World's tallest hybrid roller coaster (205 feet tall)

2. World's fastest hybrid roller coaster (74 miles per hour)

3. World's steepest drop on a hybrid roller coaster (90 degrees)

4. World's longest drop on a hybrid roller coaster (200 feet)

5. World's longest hybrid roller coaster (5,740 feet)

6. Most inversions on a hybrid roller coaster (four)

7. Fastest airtime hill on a hybrid roller coaster (73 mph)

8. Most airtime on a hybrid roller coaster (27.2 seconds)

9. Most airtime on any roller coaster (27.2 seconds)

10. World's first so-called "hyper-hybrid" coaster.

MLive describes that last part as a "smooth steel track set atop a wood support structure. Its height of more than 200 feet is the defining feature of a hyper-coaster."

In-game, Steel Vengeance looks like so:

And if you fancy that in first person view, like so: