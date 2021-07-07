Fortnite: Where to place welcome gifts in Holly Hatchery

Fortnite Season 7 week 5 is here, and with it comes a new batch of challenges. The alien invasion is still ongoing, but Epic wants us to run around the map to finish some quests to help progress the storyline.

After getting your orders from Sloane on a payphone, and interacting with a CB radio, you'll be ordered to place welcome gifts at Holly Hatchery AKA Holly Hedges. The longstanding Fortnite location has been not-so-subtly altered to become an alien egg...farm? At least these aren't the kinds of alien eggs that hatch and then grab onto your face... I think.

Anyway, Holly Hatchery is a pretty sizeable location, so it can be difficult to know where to place welcome gifts. We've done the work for you so you don't have to waste time searching. Read on for our full guide on where to place welcome gifts in Holly Hatchery.

Place welcome gifts: Holly Hatchery

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Welcome gift 1: In front of the house in the northeast corner of Holly Hatchery. Just look for the blue outline by the front door.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Welcome gift 2: Almost straight down from the first welcome gift, you'll find a second blue outline in front of the house at the south end of town.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

All you need to do for either welcome gift is simply interact with the blue outline, and your character will place a tasteful basket full of...whatever it is these extraterrestrials call dinner, I guess.

That's it! Thankfully it's a short challenge, but if you need more help, check out our Fortnite page for more challenge guides and news. If you missed it, it looks like Lebron will be the next Fortnite Icon series skin.

