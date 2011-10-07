Killing in the name of! That's how every PC Gamer podcast would start if Chris and Lucas were the only participants. As it stands, we have Gavin in the lead this week with Chris, Dan, Evan, and Lucas in tow, discussing their experiences thus far with Rage, our TF2 Killer Exclusive , the glory that is orc genocide in Orcs Must Die!, and Neverwinter MMO heartbreak. And when Evan calls a Truthiness and Falsity question "a good one," you know it must be excellent: does playing defense suck?

PC Gamer US Podcast 290: Rage Against My Machine

