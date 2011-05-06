Gaming classic Wolfenstein 3D turned 19 today. Evan, Chris, and Josh celebrate by talking further about Valve's level design in Portal 2, the future of DC Universe Online, and whether or not PC gaming would be better-off if it had a mascot.

PC Gamer US Podcast 271: Happy Birthday, Mechahitler

