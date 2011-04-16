While Logan, Chris and the interns are trapped in the salt mines, Evan, Dan and Josh lead PC Gamer's faithful through the week that was. Topics include Portal 2 and Valve's ARG, Mass Effect 3 details, Bulletstorm music, the newest Humble Indie Bundle, a WoW player achieving a ridiculous feat, your listener questions and more!

PC Gamer US Podcast 268: Yo Mamaly

