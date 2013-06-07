PC Gamer UK Podcast: Episode 91 - Psychopath Ghost Lightning

Chris, Tom Francis and a briefly-resurrected Marsh discuss Batman, Gunpoint-man, The Swapper, E3 and much more - most of which is relevant to PC games! Some of it isn't.
I have bleeped out every sci-fi movie that Marsh accidentally spoils in this episode, but I have not bleeped out any of the naughty words we sometimes use. You have been warned!
Click here to download the MP3 directly
Follow PC Gamer UK on Twitter
Chris - @CThursten
Marsh - @MarshDavies
Tom - @Pentadact
Show notes
- Marsh's Arkham City review from way back when.
- That (violent!) CollegeHumor video about Batman's no-kill policy.
- Cassandra's Remember Me review .
- The Dead End Thrills Remember Me gallery .
- Tom's blog . Contains several of his game making secrets.