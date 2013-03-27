PC Gamer UK Podcast: Episode 87 - Ore, Ore Never Changes

In this episode, Chris, Tom Senior and Tom Francis discuss Starforge, Supreme Commander: Forged Alliance Forever, Heart of the Swarm, Dishonored: Knife of Dunwall and more, including the concept of mass extractor veterancy, the sad sight of a vomiting whale, and your questions from Twitter.
To ask us questions, follow the PC Gamer Twitter account - we'll put out a call in the morning before we record, which is usually a Monday. You can also follow us individually:
Chris - @CThursten
Tom Senior - @PCGLudo
Tom Francis - @Pentadact
Show notes
- Starforge , the space-Minecraft-that-doesn't-quite-work game that Tom Francis has been playing.
- The Supreme Commander: Forged Alliance Forever community project.
- Tom Senior's Dishonored: Knife of Dunwall DLC preview .
- Chris' No Trace Dishonored diary video series .
- Channel 4's Spaced offers a glimpse at what it would look like if everyone had Daud's point-for-a-ninja power.
- Rich's Starcraft II: Heart of the Swarm review.
- Tom Francis' review of Bioshock Infinite .
- Tom Senior's review of Mass Effect 3: Citadel .
- Richard Cobbet's Crapshoot on Granny's Garden , which terrified tiny Tom Francis.
- Homeworld 2: Complex is the Homeworld mod you're looking for.
- Korean StarCraft pro Firebathero dances into the sea .