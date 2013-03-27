Popular

PC Gamer UK Podcast: Episode 87 - Ore, Ore Never Changes

In this episode, Chris, Tom Senior and Tom Francis discuss Starforge, Supreme Commander: Forged Alliance Forever, Heart of the Swarm, Dishonored: Knife of Dunwall and more, including the concept of mass extractor veterancy, the sad sight of a vomiting whale, and your questions from Twitter.

