PC Gamer UK Podcast: Episode 84 - Nuclear Idiot

This week, Chris and Toms Senior and Francis talk Teleglitch, SimCity, Crysis 3 multiplayer and more. Includes our thoughts on the troubles at Gas Powered Games, Jon Blow's next game, and your
questions from Twitter.
Show notes
- Gas Powered Games' Wildman Kickstarte r and Matt Barton's interview with Chris Taylor .
- Our collected thoughts on Crysis 3 multiplayer , plus The Hidden: Source mod.
- /r/GuildWarsDyeJob , the Guild Wars 2 dress-up subreddit that Chris is weirdly excited about.
- The Dota 2 character art guide .
- The nascent Twitter feed for the Absolute Bedlam Dota 2 tournament .
- Try a round or two of Cheese or Font .