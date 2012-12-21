Popular

PC Gamer UK Podcast: Episode 81 - Gritty Gritty Bang Bang

Chris, Tom Senior and Martin discover headphones and subsequently blow their own minds. Also featuring discussion of Company of Heroes 2, Warface, and Far Cry 3 co-op - plus your questions from Twitter.

This weeks episode was recorded while a record number of podcast-contradicting news stories occurred, such as THQ's bankruptcy and the Dota 2 Christmas switcheroo . Also, the world does not appear to have ended.

Oh well. Merry Christmas anyway, I suppose.

Show notes

Chris Thursten

Chris is the editor of PC Gamer Pro. After many years spent turning beautiful trees into magazines, he now oversees our online coverage of competitive gaming and esports.
