PC Gamer UK Podcast: Episode 80 - That's So Escort Mission

Chris, Marsh and Tom Senior discuss Darksiders 2, Little Inferno, Long Live the Queen, Super Hexagon, Far Cry 3 and much more. Features at least two rants, the Steam charts, and your questions from Twitter.
Show notes:
- Marsh's Darksiders II review .
- Tom F's Far Cry 3 review .
- Super Hexagon .
- Long Live the Queen (borderline NSFW, or at the very least you'll get a funny look).
- Little Inferno .
- Jenn Frank's Allow Natural Death .
- The #1reasonwhy and #1reasontobe hashtags.
Awful if true answers:
- Darksiders II developers Vigil have not been closed.