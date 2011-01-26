PC Gamer UK Podcast 50 - Friends 0

Tim, Tom, Owen and Rich amass for a special 50th episode to talk about what they're looking forward to in 2011 including Portal 2, Skyrim, Mass Effect 3, Thief 4, Deus Ex 3, Battlefield 3, and Diablo. The also discuss whether PlayStation 3 gamers actually have any friends and why SupCom 1 is still great.

