PC Gamer UK Podcast 44: Destiny 2, E3 predictions

By

Also, find out why Andy thinks the next Assassin's Creed should have orgies?

Oh snap, it’s the PC Gamer podcast! I’m going to level with you: it’s 5:27pm on a Friday and the race is on to get this episode description written before we flee the building and embark on a weekend of PC gaming revelry. There’s just time to say that in this episode, Samuel, Phil and Andy make some E3 predictions, discuss Destiny 2 and answer your questions.

Download: Episode 44: Opium through a bagpipe tube. You can also subscribe on iTunes or keep up with new releases using our RSS feed.  

This week: Samuel Roberts, Phil Savage, Andy Kelly

The PC Gamer UK Podcast is a weekly podcast about PC gaming. Thoughts? Feedback? Requests? Tweet us @PCGamerPod.

This week’s music is from Assassin’s Creed II.

