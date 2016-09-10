PC Gamer UK Podcast 023: Mafia III, Endless Space 2

Samuel and Phil are tired, after what can charitably be described as a difficult magazine deadline. Nevertheless, they dragged themselves into a recording studio for a scattershot podcast covering new, upcoming games, and a few old favourites. And WWE 2K16, for some inexplicable reason.

You can get Episode 23: Too tired to title here. You can also subscribe on iTunes or keep up with new releases using our RSS feed .

Discussed: Mafia III, Endless Space 2, Hitman, WWE 2K16, Superhot

This week: Samuel Roberts , Phil Savage

This week’s music is Endless Legend.