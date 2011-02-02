PC Gamer UK digital edition is out now, subscribe and save 36% off the digital cover price

PC Gamer is now available as a digital edition. The tech-priests at Zinio have used their cyber-magic to digitise each issue, bringing the world's best PC gaming news, reviews and features straight to your screen. You can subscribe now and save 36% off the digital cover price. Read on for details.

The Zinio interface will let you zoom in on and interact with each issue, and every page is rendered in super high resolution, so you'll be able to get even closer to our exclusive previews. Head here for a sample of the February issue .

Digital editions of PC Gamer are now available to buy for just £2.99/$4.99 each . Once you've purchased an issue you'll be able to read it on any display, whether it's on your PC monitor, Mac screen, or your iPad. Of course, you can always save even more money by subscribing. A yearly subscription will net you 13 issues for just £24.98/$39.99 , and every issue will be delivered straight to your computer as soon as the issue hits the shops.

If you'd rather have a more palpable, strokable copy of PC Gamer to hold close, then you can subscribe and save up to 35 percent on the mag. You'll receive your copy of PC Gamer before it arrives in shops too.