PC Gamer UK December Issue - Warhammer: Dark Millennium Online

The latest issue of PC Gamer is a portal to a dark, grim future in which there is only war. Glorious, exciting war in which Man's greatest foes are sliced with chain swords, diced with chain axes, and shot in the face with massive guns. You'll be able to tell from the steely gaze of the Space Marine on our cover that this month is a Warhammer 40k special. We donned our biggest shoulder pads and braved the battlefields of the future, bringing back massive previews of Warhammer: Dark Millennium Online and Dawn of War 2: Retribution. You can read all the gory details by visiting your local magazine seller immediately, or if you're not yet convinced, read below for more tantalising nuggets.

Travelling 40,000 years back to the present, we've had a good hard look at Treyarch's upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops , and have highlighted 20 different reasons to be excited for the sequel. Meanwhile Graham visited PopCap to find out what makes them tick, and came back with a huge report on the inception and development of some of PC gaming's most addictive gems, with plenty of juicy nuggests on Plants vs. Zombies , Bejeweled and Peggle.

Hate spending money? You'll love our selection of the 50 best free games. From puzzle games, to platformers, to whole MMOs, we've gathered together 50 great titles that won't trouble your wallet for a penny. We also sent Craig to the radioactive wastelands of New Vegas, he came back glowing green and covered in blood, babbling about how he'd killed that doctor because he needed the money. We gave him a cup of tea, some radiation meds and asked him to write his thoughts down, and he penned us a review of Fallout: New Vegas . Medal of Honour Fifa 11 , Arcania: Gothic IV , Lara Croft and The Guardian of Light and King's Bounty: Crossworlds also fall prey to PC Gamer's glaring ray of judgement.

And that's not all. In Extra Life, Graham spawns all of the creatures in Dwarf Fortress and then tries to wrestle them, Tom celebrates the stupidity of Hitman: Blood Money 's AI guards and Tim just can't stop building more giant robots in Civilization V . We take a look at Champions Online 's new quests in Update and venture back to Shodan's den in our Reinstall of System Shock 2.

