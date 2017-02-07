PC Gamer stage line-up announced for the PC Gamer Weekender

The PC Gamer Weekender is set to be one of 2017’s great events for the PC gaming public. As we approach the fateful couple of days, it falls to us to confirm the line-up making its way to London’s Olympia across February 18 and 19—and it’s a superb one. All this takes place on the PC Gamer stage played on Omen by HP.

The Creative Assembly will be showing off its take on Master Chief's universe with a talk about Halo Wars 2—specifically its brand new Blitz mode, which brings card combat to the RTS genre in spectacular fashion. Roderick Jago from the CA will be on hand to chat all about the game on both Saturday and Sunday.

It doesn’t end there for the Creative Assembly’s PC Gamer Stage presence, though, with another Saturday and Sunday appearance for the studio as they talk about the past, present and future of Total War: Warhammer.

The third and final talk to be hosted both days of the Weekender takes us away from CA into the welcoming arms of Relic, with talks about Dawn of War 3—which will also be playable at the show—scheduled to be held twice across the event. We've also got an interview with Team Vitality’s BroKeN and Shaunz, as well as a talk about Tripwire Interactive’s Rising Storm 2: Vietnam, both scheduled for Saturday.

Sunday sees Tripwire return with another talk, this time about another one of its upcoming releases—Killing Floor: Incursion. And all of this is just the PC Gamer Stage line-up so far—keep an eye out for future announcements and confirmations in the run up to the show.

The PC Gamer Stage is played on Omen by HP and will be joined by many more speakers, games and booths, all at the PC Gamer Weekender, which is being held February 18-19 at the Olympia, London, in the UK. For more details see the site, and follow us on Twitter for up-to-the-minute news. Tickets are available now from £12.99.