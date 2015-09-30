​PC Gamer Presents PC Hardware: The Ultimate Guide 2015 is out now

Our comprehensive hardware-focused 146-page special is out now in the UK and the US! Featuring guides on how to build a PC, tons of buyer’s advice, Windows 10 and loads more, it’s the perfect place to start if you want to build a new PC—or if you’re just looking to upgrade. You can buy it now in print for $19 (£9.99) and digitally for $8.99, from inside the PC Gamer US app.
Inside:
- 10-page illustrated guide to building a PC from scratch.
- Hardware buyer’s guide for every price range.
- How to prepare for VR, hands-on with Steam VR, the Oculus Touch controllers, the ten best VR experiences you can have right now and more.
- Mechanical keyboards guide.
- Tips to making your PC look the part.
- Five of the best custom cases, including two inspired by the likes of Skyrim and Iron Man.
- How to overclock your CPU and GPU.
- Huge guide to setting up Windows 10 to get Microsoft’s new OS at its best.
- Impressions of Intel’s new Skylake processors.
- Reviews of GPUs, CPUs, motherboards, streaming devices, wired and wireless mice, headsets, SSDs, hi-res monitors and headsets.