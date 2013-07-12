This week we talk about the release of Dota 2 and Civilization V: Brave New World , Steam's Summer Sale , and Cory and Ben share their impressions on Infinite Crisis after just having spent time in the closed beta. We also examine this week's Grand Theft Auto V gameplay video .

Let us give your brain a handshake and download PC Gamer Podcast 357 - Sid Meier's Baconization

Have a question, comment, complaint, or observation? Send an MP3 to pcgamerpodcast@gmail.com or call us toll-free at 877-404-1337 x724.

Subscribe to the podcast RSS feed .

Follow us on Twitter:

@elahti (Evan Lahti)

@demiurge (Cory Banks)

@AsaTJ (T.J. Hafer)

@benjkim (Ben Kim)

@JakeGodin (Jake Godin)

@belsaas (Erik Belsaas, podcast producer)