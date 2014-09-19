Pathologic stretch goals tease a trip to the "Termitary and Abattoir"

The Kickstarter for the Pathologic remake is going well enough that developer Ice-Pick Lodge now feels comfortable adding a few stretch goals. Each of them will allow the team to deepen the experience by expanding existing areas or adding brand new ones, some of which promise to lead to some very bizarre places.

Despite Pathologic's infamous oddness , the update announcing the stretch goals is almost disappointingly normal. "As is stated in 'Risks and Challenges,' we do have investments that would allow us to make Pathologic in any case, and this whole Kickstarter is like a huge stretch goal for us. The pitch says the money we ask for is what we need to make a perfect game, and that's true," the studio wrote. "Still, we have more ideas that we believe will fit Pathologic. They're mostly non-essential, but Pathologic is a game about different points of view—and these ideas would allow us to bring even more angles to look at the events of the game from."

The new goals start at $300,000 for "The Town Extended," which will add more content to the town in which the game is based, and go all the way up to $500,000 for "A Small Prequel," planned as a single-day story that will outline some of the events that led up to the game. Despite being a stretch goal, the studio said the prequel won't be Kickstarter-exclusive, nor will it feature the playable characters from the main game. "The whole point of the prequel is to show you the things that the main trio would never be able to see and learn," it wrote. "But you will."

With 17 days left on the clock, the Pathologic Kickstarter has brought in roughly $220,000, putting it well on its way to the $250,000 goal. The campaign comes to an end on October 7.