Part 2 of Valve's new Left 4 Dead comic, The Sacrifice, is out . In this instalment we get a peak at Zoe's traumatic backstory as the survivors settle in to life at the military base. Valve have revealed that they're planning to release the raw art from the comic without speech bubbles or sound effects so that Left 4 Dead fans can construct their own stories. The best ones will be featured on the Left 4 Dead blog .