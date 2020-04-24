Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 is free for keeps on Steam

Bandai Namco would very much like people to stay at home to help stop the spread of COVID-19, and to encourage you to do so it's giving away Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 for the next two weeks.

"We will be sending our beloved goodwill ambassador, Pac-Man, into everyone’s homes by making Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 available for free starting from April 24, 2020 at 10 am PDT to May 10, 2020 at 10 am PDT for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PCs via Steam," Bandai Namco said. "Through this free limited-time giveaway, we hope to bring fun into everyone’s homes around the globe."

That's a lot of weight to put on the shoulders of a game giveaway, but free is free. To get it, just pop around to Steam and hit the "add to account button"—as long as you do before the May 10 deadline, it's yours to keep. If you'd like to have it on console instead (or additionally, I suppose), you can snag it for PS4 here, and Xbox One here.

We've all got extra time on our hands these days, so to keep up with all the freebies floating around out there, keep an eye on our list of all the free games you can grab right now.