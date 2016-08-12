Outcast - Second Contact coming in March 2017, first screens released

Outcast Reboot HD appeared on Kickstarter in 2014 with high hopes and a $600,000 goal, but it just didn't work out. Despite the promise of the developers to carry on in the face of adversity, that seemed to be the end of the matter, until Outcast – Second Contact, a remake being developed by original Outcast studio Appeal, was announced this past May. At the time, publisher Big Ben said it would be out “at the start of 2017,” and today it nailed that launch window down a little more tightly, to March 2017.

In Outcast, players step into the special forces combat boots of the eye-rollingly-named Cutter Slade, who's sent to the parallel world of Adelpha to help stop a space-time distortion that's threatening to destroy Earth. “Nothing goes as planned, however, and you find yourself embarked on an adventure on an unknown planet, with the future of two worlds in your hands!”

Outcast – Second Contact will feature “cutting-edge graphics and reworked controls for optimum immersion,” as well as a remastered soundtrack and voice acting. Big Ben also said there will be some surprises for fans of the original Outcast as well. More information (although not much more, honestly) can be found at bigben-interactive.co.uk.

You can, by the way, play an updated version of the original Outcast, made to run on modern PCs, via Steam or GOG.