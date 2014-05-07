Outcast Reboot HD devs concede Kickstarter defeat, admit they should have set a lower goal

Outcast Reboot HD was a tantalising prospect—taking the old-school open-world adventure, and dragging it kicking and screaming into the 21st century. To do that, however, the game's creators wanted to raise $600,000 . And while they secured an impressive quarter of a million dollars in pledges, with 10 hours to go, they've conceded defeat . Understandably, one of the take away lessons of their campaign is, "we should have set a lower initial goal".

"When we started this campaign, I was so excited that I could not imagine that we could eventually fail," explains Yann Robert in the latest Kickstarter update . "Shame on me! This same over-confidence, this same craziness and this same adventurousness, which 15 years ago led us to create the original game, lead us to face the harsh reality of this Kickstarter failure which could have been avoided with a bit more time, thinking and upfront money."

Robert claims that, as well as having a lower goal, the Kickstarter should have included more platforms, offered more videos, lowered certain stretch goals, and a properly planned campaign of updates. "We should have better explain the key features of the game and the high quality values of this remake compared to the original, do not mix old gen gameplay with new gen rendering, and ultimately, we should have shown a gameplay demo with the new characters or at least a representative trailer."

As for the future, Robert stresses that this isn't the end for the reboot. "This project deserves to be done and we are more than eager to make it happen. Will it be through another Kickstarter or another crowdfunding platform, paypal, private investment, some bank loans, public support, distributor deals or a mix of all that, we will see."