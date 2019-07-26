Our favourite webcam, the Logitech C920, is £27 (68% off) at Amazon UK

One of the best webcams you can get is currently at a bargain price. Amazon UK is selling the Logitech C920 HD Pro webcam for a tantalising £27. This represents a reduction of £58, or 68%, off its retail price. Such a massive saving on a quality webcam, whether you're looking for a streaming setup or a crisp lens for video calls, is hard to pass up on. But you'll have to be quick as this is a short-term deal which ends at midnight tonight. In terms of features, there are on-board stereo mics that capture accurate audio and capabilities in low light as Logitech's webcams employ HD lighting tech to improve image clarity in low light settings. The camera captures in 1080p at 30 frames per second, so it might not be perfect for professional streamers but it'll be bang on for everybody else.

It's tough to find this quality for 27 quid and Logitech hardware is hard-wearing and reliable. It's nice and small too. It was cheaper by a couple of pounds during Prime Day but this is still decent price and very close to lowest ever.

As a last aside, neighbouring the webcam deal on Amazon today, is a solid offer on their G502 gaming mouse. This has 51% off and is only 34 quid. That would make a lovely end-of-July bundle for yourself.

