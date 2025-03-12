My favourite 4K webcam spins on a gimbal to track your face, and it's now at its lowest ever price at Amazon

OBSBot Tiny 2 Lite | 4K at 30 fps | 1080p at 60 fps | Type-C connection | 1/2-inch CMOS sensor | $179 $143 at Amazon (save $36)

Capable of recording 4K quality video at up to 30 fps, this camera not only looks great and has the fastest automatic focus I've used in a webcam, but it is also a very solid 1080p choice with up to 60 fps capture. It's already a great price at MSRP, so it's only made better by a 20% discount.

If you're in the market for a 4K webcam(and I'll admit that's a big if), my absolute favourite, the OBSBot Tiny 2 Lite, is now even cheaper than its already pretty reasonable MSRP.

For $143 at Amazon right now (a reduction of $36), the OBSBot Tiny 2 Lite is the best webcam you will get in its price range and likely the best all the way up to $200, too.

I had the opportunity to test out a few OBSBot webcams at the same time, and despite my prejudgment that the Meet 2, the cheaper of the lot, would be the best, I found myself enamored by the little Tiny 2 Lite. It's an excellent midway between the usual prices of 1080p webcams and 4K choices, making it a surprisingly viable pick even if you just choose to use it at 1080p.

Not only is the 1/2-inch CMOS sensor super solid, but the camera's autofocus is impeccable, picking up on items in less than a second, and it performs well with different types of lighting, too.

Perhaps the most unique part of this webcam is its gimbal, which combines with AI auto-tracking to mean that the webcam can capture where you move around an entire room, as long as something doesn't block it. If you like to get a bit active in calls or presentations, it can handle that no bother.

👆OBSBot Tiny 2 Lite autofocus testing👆

The OBSBot Tiny 2 Lite comes with AI hand command implementation, where you can tell the webcam to zoom in or focus on certain areas, but these commands aren't as consistent as the rest of the webcam, and I noticed it would occasionally fail to pick up my hand when placed in front of a pink jacket or shirt.

Giving it a score of 89% in my review earlier this year, the only real detractions from the webcam are the fact that 4K is likely overkill for most users looking for a standard cam (which means you pay a little extra for something superfluous) and that those AI hand controls aren't great. Otherwise, this is an excellent choice for anyone looking to capture more in Discord calls or even YouTube videos.

This is our best high-end choice in our picks for the best webcam for a reason, and at this price point, it's only $14 more than the budget-oriented Meet 2. I use it multiple times a week for meetings, and it's never let me down.