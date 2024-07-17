There are some wild Prime Day webcam deals on the best around

From fancy 4K webcams, all the way down to the simple, budget cams just for work form home meetings, there are some pretty wild deals on the best webcams for Prime Day this year.

Not only are we looking at deals on our absolute favorite webcam overall, the Elgato Facecam MK.2 down to $120 at Amazon, I've also spotted great deal on the better-for-low-light Razer Kiyo Pro. Usually closer to $200, the Kiyo is just $83.59 at Amazon right now. That's a whopping 58% discount, and it's just scratching the surface.

The already budget friendly Logitech C920 is down to $44.90 in the sales, if you just need something for meetings. And for the pro streamers out there looking to have their face blown up in super-high res, the smart, AI-powered OBSBOT Tiny 2 is just $283.10 with a $48 discount. Plus it comes with a tripod, too.

There should be something for every kind of gamer, streamer, or online meeting-haver in the list below. And we'll keep this list updated, should we find any more too.

Best Prime Day webcam deals

Elgato Facecam MK.2 | 60 fps @ 1080p | 120 fps @ 720p | FOV: 84 degrees | $149.99 $119.99 at Amazon (save $30)

This is top of our list when it comes to the best webcams . It's for users who don't feel the need for 4K, but still want to get a gorgeous HDR image capture through Elgato's truly outstanding software. Price check: | B&H Photo $119.99

Razer Kiyo Pro | 1080p @ 60 fps | FOV: 103, 90, 80 degrees | $199.99 $83.59 at Amazon (save $116.40)

With a fancy adaptive light sensor, this HDR enabled beaut is great for low light conditions. It also features an omnidirectional mic if that's something that floats your boat. You might have to do a bit of tweaking to get the settings right, though. Price check: Walmart $99.99 | Best Buy $103.99

Logitech C920 | 1080p @ 30 fps | FOV: 78 degrees | $99.99 $49.99 at Amazon (save $50)

Simple, sleek and affordable, the Logitech C920 is the best budget webcam you can get. Especially considering its dual microphones, simple setup and great picture quality. What more could you want? Price check: Newegg $74.90