Our favourite gaming monitor is under £600 for Black Friday

By

The ASUS ROG SWIFT PG279Q is just £597.

(Image credit: Asus)

ASUS' ROG Swift 27" screen has been the top of our best gaming monitors list for a while now. It's also a pick I can personally vouch for—I bought one a couple of years ago, and it's probably the greatest single upgrade I've made to my PC gaming experience. You can now get it much cheaper than I did thanks to this Black Friday deal.

It's a 1440p screen, meaning it's ideal if you're running a mid-range card like the RTX 2070 Super that's less suited for full 4K gaming. Thanks to the 165Hz refresh rate, G-Sync support and IPS panel, the picture quality is both smooth and vibrant. Its only real downside is the price, and while £600 is hardly cheap, it's nonetheless a great price for a quality monitor.

ASUS ROG SWIFT PG279Q 27" gaming monitor | £596.95 (save £85)
This is the cheapest price we've seen for ASUS' fantastic 1440x2560 monitor. It's a brilliant screen, with an IPS panel, G-Sync and a 165Hz refresh rate.View Deal

The 27" size feels nice and substantial when you're gaming in front of it. And while IPS screens generally offer a lower response time than TN panels, the 4ms feels perfectly fast, and the smoothness of the 165Hz; G-Sync combo can't be understated. It's an easy recommendation from me.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
