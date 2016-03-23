Orcs Must Die! Unchained open beta begins next week

Last May, we offered you the chance to win access to the closed beta for Orcs Must Die! Unchained, the free-to-play tower defense-MOBA hybrid first announced back in mid-2014. You probably didn't get in—fortune is fickle, and we only had 5000 codes to give away—but soon it won't matter, because on March 29 the open beta will begin.

Developer Robot Entertainment said the pending open beta means the closed beta servers will not be brought online tomorrow for their usual Thursday-Sunday run. Closed beta accounts will be wiped, which is sad, but “all in-game gold purchases made during the closed beta period will be honored and adjusted to the new open beta gold rates,” which is not sad. Founder Pack content will be applied to accounts after they transition to the open beta, but it sounds like you'll have to wait awhile for Bloodspike and Temper to be added, as Robot noted that they'll be awarded “when they're released back into the game.”

Orcs Must Die! Unchained will be downloadable beginning March 29 from either orcsmustdie.com (which was undergoing maintenance when this post went up) or Steam.