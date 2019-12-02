One of Razer's best gaming laptops is £2,249 this Cyber Monday

Where to find Cyber Monday deals Amazon - All the things

If you've been saving your pennies for a good Cyber Monday PC gaming deal on a laptop, you'll definitely want to check out the discounts on Razer's gaming laptops, especially the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model 2019. The RTX 2070 version is £2,248.99 at Amazon, saving you £231, its largest discount so far.

The Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model 2019, which we awarded 95/100 in our review, improved on one of the best gaming laptops around. It comes in lots of different configurations, with various displays and GPUs, but all of them are small, light and pack in a lot of power.

At 15.6", it's a tiny gaming laptop, but it's one that could potentially replace your desktop, with a 512 GB SSD and your choice of modern GPUs up to the RTX 2080. Even on sale that version is still pretty pricey, and the 2070 will still let you enjoy modern, flashy games with ray tracing and other bells and whistles.

If you don't mind something a bit bulkier, or maybe you're just looking for a larger screen, the Razer Blade Pro 17 would be a good alternative. It's also on sale at Amazon, though the discount isn't as good as it was on Black Friday.

Cyber Monday deals

