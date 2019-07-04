One of our top monitors, the Acer Predator XB321HK, is £250-off. That's the lowest ever UK price

Time to bang the Lowest UK Price Ever drum! The Acer Predator XB321HK monitor is down to just £550 right now over at Amazon. And that's before we even get to the Amazon Prime Day PC deals that are coming our way later in July.

The XB321HK is a wonderful 32-inch IPS monitor that packs a 4K resolution and a 4ms response time. There's no HDR but that means you save on the extra cost it would add, and the IPS monitor presents glorious colours and contrasts on its own. And while the 60Hz refresh rate will irk some, it is still widely accepted as fast enough for those who value crisp image quality over speed, and those that prefer single player, story-driven games as opposed to fast multiplayer titles (using a broad brush). If you've got one of the best graphics cards or best gaming PCs, then teaming those up with this monitor will give your eyes an absolutely feast of beauty.

This monitor is so good, it features on both our guides to the best 4K monitor for gaming and best gaming monitor. Not only are the specs great, but it also looks like a cool monitor, which adds to the appeal. It really is that good, and at its lowest UK price ever, there's no telling if it'll go down any more during Prime Day so we'd recommend investing in it now. Monitors tend to last for several PC upgrade cycles, so they're always a solid purchase.

