Nvidia’s latest GeForce GTX bundle offer gets Fortnite players ready for Season 7

If you buy a graphics card without some bonus items thrown in, you're doing it wrong. There are multiple bundle offers on the table spanning both sides (AMD and Nvidia), the newest of which is a "GeForce Fortnite Bundle" that applies to qualifying GeForce GTX 1070 Ti, 1070, and 1060 graphics cards.

Nvidia teamed up with Epic Games to offer gamers 2,000 V-Bucks, Fortnite's in-game currency, and the Fortnite Counterattack set consisting of the Reflect outfit (rare), Pivot Glider (rare), Angular Axe (uncommon), and Response Unit back bling.

The latest bundle offer arrives as Epic Games gears up for Fortnite Season 7, which is likely to be winter-themed. In the absence of a confirmed launch date, Seasons 6 is set to end next Wednesday, according to the in-game countdown.

Nvidia's bundle deal is good on standalone graphics card purchases, along with desktops and laptops with a qualifying GPU inside.

"Upgrading your graphics card can have a dramatic impact on your Fortnite experience. Upgrading from a GeForce GTX 960 to a GeForce GTX 1060 will result in up to a 74 percent improvement in Fortnite performance. An upgrade from GeForce GTX 970 to 1070 delivers up to a 60 percent increase in performance," Nvidia says.

In addition to the Fortnite goodies, Nvidia is extending its Monster Hunter: World offer until January 7, 2019, or while supplies last. That's the same day Nvidia's GeForce RTX Battlefield V bundle expires as well.

Follow this link to scan a list of participating retailers. If you're looking for the cheapest card that qualifies for the bundle, it would be EVGA's GeForce GTX 1060 SC Gaming, for $159.99 after rebate.

EVGA GeForce GTX 1060 SC Gaming | $159.99

This shortened GeForce GTX 1060 model is the least expensive card that qualifies for Nvidia's Fortnite bundle, priced at $159.99 after rebate. It also comes with Monster Hunter: World. Between the two bundles, there's $90 worth of free stuff here. Buy at Newegg

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.